ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A newly-released survey has found some startling statistics when it comes to Americans and their swimming pool habits.
The 2019 Healthy Pools survey found that 51 percent of Americans admitted to using a swimming pool as a communal bathtub, either using it as a substitute for showering or using the pool to rinse off after yard work or exercise.
“When dirt, sweat, personal care products, and other things on our bodies react with chlorine, there is less chlorine available to kill germs,” said Dr. Chris Wiant, chair of the Water Quality & Health Council. “Rinsing off for just 1 minute removes most of the dirt, sweat, or anything else on your body.”
The survey also found that 40 percent of Americans admit to peeing in the pool as an adult.
“The bottom line is: Don’t pee in the pool,” said Michele Hlavsa, chief of CDC’s Healthy Swimming program. “Swimming is a great way to be physically active and not peeing in the pool is a key healthy swimming step.”
Other findings from the survey:
- 24 percent of Americans would go swimming within an hour of having diarrhea
- 48 percent of Americans never shower before swimming
- Most Americans don’t know pool chemistry can be impacted by personal care items such as makeup and deodorant
