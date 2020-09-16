(KMOV.com) -- A significant number of Millennials and Gen Z can’t name a single concentration camp or ghetto, according to a 50 state survey on the Holocaust.
The US Millennial Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey is the first-ever survey to gauge Holocaust knowledge among young Americans, age 18-39, across all 50 states.
“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.
[RELATED: Rendering of new world-class Holocaust museum in St. Louis unveiled]
According to the survey, nationally 63% of respondents didn't know that 6 million Jews were murdered, and 36% believed it was 2 million or fewer Jews killed.
One of the most shocking findings is that nearly 20% of Millennials and Gen Z in New York feel the Jews caused the Holocaust. Additionally, 59% believe something like the Holocaust could happen again.
“We need to understand why we aren’t doing better in educating a younger generation about the Holocaust and the lessons of the past,” Taylor said.
In a breakdown of states, Wisconsin scored the highest in Holocaust awareness while Arkansas ranked the lowest.
Almost half of Millennials and Gen Z said they have seen Holocaust denial or distortion posts on social media and online.
In Missouri, 64% of respondents didn’t know 6 million Jews were killed and 59% in Illinois.
In what the Conference called a bright spot of the survey, 64% believe Holocaust education should be mandatory in school and 80% believe it is important to continue teaching the subject.
You can see the full results of the survey here.
