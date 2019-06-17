SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Karen Warren and her family have spent years serving customers at Heyde Sewing Machine Company in South County.
Warren and her husband bought the store, now located off Lindbergh, more than 25 years ago. After Saturday, Warren is looking into ways to make her store safer.
“They were able to break in, jump through the window,” Warren said.
Surveillance video captures two people breaking in around 4:00 a.m. Warren said the suspects didn’t touch the register, but instead stole two 100-pound embroidery machines valued at $20,000 each.
“I knew then they knew what they were going for,” she said.
Warren said the suspects used a crowbar to break the front window first, but couldn’t because the glass is tempered. The two were able to break into the side window in seconds.
Warren said she’s thankful she has cameras, but is looking into ways to make her building even more secure. If you recognize the two people in the video, you’re urged to call police.
