ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - News 4 has exclusively obtained surveillance video showing detainees beating other detainees at the City Justice Center for hours (CJC) in downtown St. Louis Friday night into Saturday, as corrections officers watch.

The unrest marked the sixth disturbance at the CJC in the last nine months. City officials say four detainees were injured and taken to the hospital after the incident.

Family of CJC inmate beaten Saturday wants answers | 'We're fearing for his safety' St. Louis City officials are on the defense Sunday, for at least the sixth time in less than a year. This comes after another disturbance erupted Saturday morning inside the City Justice Center, leaving four inmates injured.

The surveillance video, which comprises of several different camera angles, starts in the recreation room around 11:00 p.m. Friday. A couple of detainees appear to spar, but the situation settles down. Then around 11:30 p.m., a fight breaks out, with a number of detainees punching and kicking someone over and over again. On the other side of windows near where the beating occurred were corrections officers and detainees in the adjacent cell unit. They appear to call for help but do not enter the room.

Back inside the rec room, another fight breaks out minutes later, leaving a detainee injured. After that, another fight starts, leaving a detainee injured on the ground, but still no corrections officers intervene. Beatings and fighting continue to take place, as inside the cell block, officers watch. One corrections officer appears to yell at the inmates to get on the wall. But another officer yells at her to wait for proper back up.

Around 12:15 a.m., one detainee limps to the door of the recreation room, his shirt bloodied, and he is allowed out of the room. But inside the rec room, more fighting occurs while officers look on. The detainees are then inside for hours more, some settle down, leaning on the wall. It is not until almost 2:15 a.m. that corrections officers with masks and pepper spray arrive and appear to try and get one detainee out of the rec room. But it escalates quickly as the inmates rush the door. An officer sprays detainees with pepper spray.

The detainees wiping their eyes are all in the cell unit. Eventually, the officers leave and the detainees are all alone, some at the control panel. However, it is not until 4:30 a.m., five hours after it began, with most detainees in their cells, that a large group of sheriff's deputies and St. Louis police officers enter the unit dressed in riot gear, with helmets and shields and start taking out detainees in handcuffs.

