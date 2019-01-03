HOUSTON, Tex. (KPRC) -- Police say a 14-year-old boy was driving as SUV at 60 miles per hour through a red light when it crashed into a truck, killing a 45-year-old woman.
Witnesses say they saw teens in the SUV throwing eggs at drivers.
One driver reportedly decided to go after the teens.
Investigators now say he may have flashed a gun and could face charges.
The 14-year-old driver of the SUV is facing a murder charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.