WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police say they are looking for the suspects involved a shooting that occurred at Trojan Park in Wellston on Thursday.
Surveillance video from three angles shows three people shooting at white truck driving near the park. Police say two people in the white truck shot back. Those two were spotted in the park minutes before the shooting, police say.
Video shows children and families in the park running for cover.
"It makes me sick, it breaks my heart. Just seeing 10, 20 or 30 people enjoying a night at the park, shots ring out and it just ruins everything," said North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin.
Nobody in the park was hit.
"Instead of talking about the violence, let's do some action about the violence. Let's really put our heads together and figure out a solution that ends this stuff.,” said Martin. “It makes me absolutely sick to watch that video and see 30 people running for their lives in a city park when they had nothing to do with anything.”
Police said they didn't find a victim but found blood the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
