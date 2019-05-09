NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance video of a car in connection with a deadly shooting in late April.
On April 27, a man was found dead inside a red Ford Mustang around 5:16 a.m. in the 1900 block of St. Louis Ave.
Newly released video shows shots were fired along North Florissant to Madison Avenue, where News 4's Marielle Mohs said crime tape was covering a nearby BP gas station and evidence markers were laid out.
According to police, the driver fled near St. Louis Ave where he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Police said the victim died on scene.
Any tips regarding the shooting should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS or local law enforcement.
