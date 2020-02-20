WARNING: Some video in this story may not be suitable for everyone.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman's bike ride through the Central West End came to a frightening stop when she was mowed down by an El Camino.
Surveillance video captured the crash, and it is jarring to watch.
The video shows a dark car hit the woman from behind down Boyle Avenue near Lindell just blocks away from Forest Park on February 14. The car left without helping the bicyclist.
Bystander Jason Lirio saw the hit and run stopped to help the woman.
“I heard a car honked its horn, rev up, and then a metal clinking sound,” Lirio said. “It sounded like someone clipped a car. I heard him speed up. It sounded like he side-swiped a car.”
The bicyclist is doing okay and she was not badly hurt.
St. Louis police are looking for the black El Camino seen in the video.
