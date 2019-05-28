HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for three suspects connected to a carjacking and robbery at a car wash in Hillsboro.
A 17-year-old man, who had just returned from a baseball tournament out of town, was washing bugs off his car at a car wash near Business Loop 21 and 3rd Street just after midnight Monday when two men pulled up in a dark car, police said.
Both men pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his keys and wallet. The victim dropped his keys and wallet before police said the suspects picked them up and one drove off in the victim’s car while the other drove away in the dark vehicle.
The victim’s car was involved in an accident three hours later in St. Louis City and four people led officers on a foot chase, police said. One of the suspects was arrested.
Police released surveillance video Tuesday. His father said it was hard to watch.
"It's rough and when you see video footage of the incident. It's mind-boggling when you see the video," said Mike Beck.
Authorities are still searching for the other suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsboro police.
