FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Three men robbed a Sprint store at gunpoint in Fairview Heights late Saturday night.
They were seen on surveillance entering the Sprint store in the 100 block of Frey lane just before 9:30 p.m. One of the employees was reportedly taking out the trash when the men entered.
Wearing masks and hoodies to hide their faces, the men announced the robbery, held the employees at gunpoint and stole money, according to police.
After taking an undetermined amount of cash, the men then left from the back of the store.
Fortunately, no customers were inside the business, and no employees were hurt during the robbery.
Police urge anyone with information to contact the FHPD at (618) 489-2130, you may aso leave an anonymous tip through: www.fhpd.org.
