Surveillance video captures thieves targeting cars of Blues fans, again

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating another round of car break-ins that occurred in parking lots near Enterprise Center during a Blues game.

Dash cameras were rolling when thieves struck Saturday night. A victim told News 4 her dash camera caught thieves breaking into her car and swiping some items before driving off in a white vehicle. Police say nine car in a lot near 16th Street and Clark had their windows smashed out.

It comes weeks after several fans were victims to the same crime. Police say it is crime trend they are working on.

"Our special units of detectives are working on this case and others like it. From our investigation, we believe there are individuals or groups of individuals coordinating car break ins as an operation," said St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom.

The break-ins prompted police to install Sky Cop surveillance cameras in parking lots near Enterprise Center, and add extra officers on patrol.