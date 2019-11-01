DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight in downtown St. Louis.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said a man was shot in the 700 block of North 15th Street near the St. Louis City Museum. The victim shortly arrived to a hospital and he is listed in critical condition.
Surveillance video obtained by News 4 shows a white Chevrolet Malibu reversing in the middle of the street before crashing into an Acura and another car. A man can be seen exiting from the car.
These are the two damaged hit when the alleged suspect tried to get away. No word on if police have a suspect in custody. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/rjzIu1VjXK— Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) November 1, 2019
Witnesses said someone inside the Malibu was firing shots and was involved in a rolling gun battle.
"As soon as I heard the cars hit initially, my first thought was to get out. I waited a few seconds, and after the guy got out," said Uber driver Andrew Bergmark.
Bergmark said the man came back moments later to get stuff out of his car before running off.
News 4 crews saw homicide detectives arrive on scene. The investigation is ongoing.
