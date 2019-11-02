DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight in downtown St. Louis.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said a 38-year-old Mark Schlemmer was inside his truck in the 700 block of North 15th Street near the St. Louis City Museum when a suspect opened fire.
Schlemmer was inside the truck with a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man but police say they were not injured.
Schlemmer was shortly dropped off at a hospital and he pronounced dead Saturday morning.
Surveillance video obtained by News 4 shows a white Chevrolet Malibu reversing in the middle of the street before crashing into an Acura and another car. A man can be seen exiting from the car.
Witnesses said someone inside the Malibu was firing shots.
"As soon as I heard the cars hit initially, my first thought was to get out. I waited a few seconds after the guy got out," said Uber driver Andrew Bergmark.
Bergmark said the man came back moments later to get stuff out of his car before running off.
News 4 crews saw homicide detectives arrive on scene to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.