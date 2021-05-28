ELMHURST, NY (WCBS) – Surveillance video shows the moment a man randomly sucker punched a 75-year-old Asian woman in Queens.
“She was just coming back from the supermarket, she had her shopping cart,” said the woman’s son, who did not want to be identified.
After being punched while walking on 57th Avenue near 97th Place Wednesday night, the woman falls against the wall and to the ground as the suspect takes off running. The victim suffered two black eyes and a fractured eye socket and nose.
“It’s kinda obvious he punched her because she was an Asian lady,” the son said. “she said people around were nice enough to help her call an ambulance they came to pick her up.”
There have been at least 86 anti-Asian hate crimes reported to New York City police so far this year. Last year, there were only 19 reported in the same timeframe.
