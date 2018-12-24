FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A family in Florissant is frustrated after a thief took off with their children's Christmas gifts.
The man was caught on the family’s surveillance cameras taking four packages full of gifts off the family's front porch on Emerald Fox near Shackelford Road.
The family said they checked the footage after a family member told them the packages should have been delivered last week.
Florissant police are investigating. If you recognize the man in the video or the car in the video, officers urge you to contact the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.