HARLEM (CNN/KMOV.com) -- Security footage captured the moment a 51-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at a subway station in Harlem.
WABC reports the man was stabbed on the mezzanine level of the 125th St station just after 6 a.m. Monday. The station reports there was a dispute between the suspect and victim prior to the stabbing.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made in the case.
