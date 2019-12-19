MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBQ/CNN) -- Surveillance camera caught a bungling burglar breaking into a home.
The video shows the suspect fall off a trash can as he tried to climb through a window. It also took him two attempts to throw a brick through a window.
The homeowner said the break-in will cost the Mason family $1,200 in repairs and security improvements.
Sherman Mason said no one was home at the time of the burglary.
Mason said he suspects the clumsy crook might have a drug addiction and the burglary was a means to feed his habit.
“I want this guy to get some help. If indeed he wants some help there are ways to get him help but sure I want him caught.”
Mason is sending the video to police so they can help identify the man.
