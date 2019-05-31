ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help identifying two suspects who took a teen’s bookbag at gunpoint in South City.
The 15-year-old was walking in the 3000 block of Cherokee when two people in their mid-teens reportedly approached him Wednesday afternoon. One of the suspects allegedly asked the victim what was in his bookbag while the other suspect pulled out a gun.
The suspects then took the teen’s bookbag, which had the boy’s wallet, according to police.
Anyone who recognize the suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
