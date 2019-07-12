CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Authorities in St. Clair County are asking for help identifying the suspects who reportedly burglarized a business in May.
The sheriff’s department said two suspects were driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a chrome grill when they burglarized Morrison Plumbing, Heating & Air, located on Bunkum Road, during the early morning hours on May 23.
About three hours after first arriving at the business, the truck and two suspects returned with a third suspect, according to authorities.
During the two thefts, authorities said, several work trailers were damaged and burglarized.
Anyone with information regarding the crimes or who can identify the suspects is urged to call Inv. Gerard Spratt at 618-825-5716 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
