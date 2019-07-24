MEMPHIS, Tn. (KMOV.com) -- The suspect charged in Ole Miss student Ally Kostial's murder was arrested Monday in Memphis.
Surveillance photos obtained from FOX13 show 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld Monday afternoon at a Memphis gas station wearing an Ole Miss t-shirt.
READ: Man, 22, charged in death of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial
Kostial’s body was found near a lake in northern Mississippi, about 30 miles from Oxford and the Ole Miss Campus Saturday.
According to the Oxford Eagle, Theesfeld was tracked to the South Memphis location through his cellphone and credit cards.
Memphis police are seen swarmed around Theesfeld's truck, stopping him from driving away where Lafayette County deputies arrested him.
According to FOX13, law enforcement sources say his clothes appeared to have blood on them and a weapon was found inside the truck.
