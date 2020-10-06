NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man crashed into a fire hydrant after he was shot while driving in north St. Louis County Monday evening, police say.
A 19-year-old crashed in the 12000 block of Larimore just before 6:00 p.m. after being shot at least once, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A day after the shooting, police released surveillance images showing two people that reportedly ran from the shooting scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.