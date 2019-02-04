ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for assistance identifying the man who robbed a teen in the Shaw neighborhood Friday afternoon.
The suspect approached the driver-side window of a just-parked car in the 4100 block of Botanical around 2:20 p.m. The suspect then pointed a gun at the 18-year-old woman inside the vehicle and demanded her property.
After taking the woman’s purse, the suspect entered a silver sedan and drove from the area.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact police.
