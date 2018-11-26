ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help finding a suspect believed to be responsible for two armed robberies in St. Louis.
The suspect was first seen entering the Lee’s Chicken in the 6210 block of West Florissant on Nov. 12 around 5:40 p.m. According to police, the man used the bathroom before showing a gun and announcing a robbery.
After getting an unknown amount of money from the register, the suspect left the area.
Four days later, the suspect entered the Metro PCS in the 4500 block of South Kingshighway and said he wanted to pay his bill. When the employee attempted to lookup his alleged account number, the suspect showed a gun and announced a robbery.
The suspect took money from the cash register and left.
Police describe the suspect as being over 6-foot and having a medium/muscular build. The handgun he was carrying is described as being two-toned, chrome and black.
No one was injured in either armed robbery.
Both investigations are ongoing.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.