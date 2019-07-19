STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a BOS Bank in Staunton, Illinois Thursday.
A man wearing older white shoes, gray pants, a black long sleeve shirt, gloves, a black ski mask, sungalsses and a black baseball hat walked into the bank just after 3:00 p.m. Authorities said he was also carrying an umbrella.
He lifted up his shirt to display a gun in his waistband, demanding employees open their cash drawers.
He left with an undisclosed amount of money. Nobody was injured, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Staunton police at 618-635-3333 or the FBI at 217-522-9675.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.