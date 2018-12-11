ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.
The suspects reportedly robbed the Discount Smoke Shop in the 4600 block of Chippewa the evening of Dec. 6. Police said they entered the store and immediately starting taking items from the shelves. When a store employee confronted them, one of the suspects showed a knife while the other continued stealing.
After the robbery, the suspects left the area. They were believed to be driving a burgundy sedan.
No one was injured.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
