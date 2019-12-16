COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are being sought after a Collinsville gas station was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.
The Madison County sheriff’s Department said each of the suspects was armed with a pistol when they entered the ZX Gas and Good Mart in the 8400 block of Collinsville Road around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspects reportedly took undisclosed items and left before deputies arrived on the scene.
No one was injured during the armed robbery.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or submit an anonymous tip at 618-296-3000.
