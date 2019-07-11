ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Photos captured from a Benton Park West home surveillance camera show what appears to be a shootout between two different cars.
Neighbors said they heard the gunfire on Wyoming Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The surveillance images show a man pointing a gun out of a sunroof of a car. George Priest said he heard multiple shots from his family room.
“It’s almost unspeakable that people have that much lack of concern for other people’s lives, for old folks like me, for children that live in the neighborhood,” he said.
Another witness said he was getting something out of his car when he heard the gunshots. He said he dropped to the ground to avoid the bullets and saw two cars speeding away.
“It happened so quickly you hear the bang, bang, bang, hear the bullet go flying by, realize what’s happening but then I could hear the cars flying down the street so I got on the ground and tried to watch for them as they passed by.”
St. Louis City Police tell News Four they responded shortly after but didn’t find any suspects or victims. Benton Park West Alderman, Dan Guenther said he’s working with police to avoid another incident.
