CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Caseyville Police Department is asking for help finding the suspect who threatened two clerks and robbed a convenience store late Thursday night.
Police said the man walked into the CayTown Convenience Store on Main Street around 10 p.m., pointed an AK-47 assault rifle at the clerks and demanded money.
The man, who was wearing a mask at the time, took an undetermined amount of money from the register. He also took a can on the counter that was being used for a fundraiser.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to contact detectives at 618-344-2151 ext. 142.
