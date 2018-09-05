ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A loud boom woke up the 5400 block of Bischoff Avenue in St. Louis' The Hill neighborhood a little after 5:45 a.m. Sunday.
Surveillance shows a Mini Cooper sitting in the driveway, set ablaze.
Moments before the blast, someone can be seen approaching the vehicle and tossing an object underneath.
"I don't know if it was just random or if it was targeted, I have no idea," said an anonymous neighbor.
The next door neighbor told News 4 she moved in just few weeks before Sunday's incident.
She said her relocation to The Hill comes after a tenant above her apartment in Overland had an explosion in his unit.
"This is 2 explosions in less than a month and i'm just kind of freaked out," said an anonymous neighbor.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is still investigating, but their preliminary report reveals an explosive device may have been used to set the fire.
No word yet from police on whether or not they've made an arrest or are actively searching for a suspect.
"We thought he blew the house up at first, but it was her car," said Doris Esparza.
Doris Esparza told News 4 several neighbors believe the victim's boyfriend set the car on fire after a fight.
"Sometimes people get mad at each other and they're liable to do anything," said Esparza.
As the ash and soot is washed away, several questions remain on why someone would do this.
"Some people you can't trust, even though you think you can, you can't," said Esparza.
News 4 did talk with the woman who owned the car.
She said she still feels safe staying at her home and doesn't believe she's being targeted.
Despite what surveillance shows, she claimed what happened Sunday was just a random car fire, not an explosive set by anyone.
