DELLWOOD (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Cricket Wireless store in Dellwood Wednesday evening.
Authorities say the man entered the store in the 10000 block of West Florissant, displayed a gun and ordered an employee to open the register.
The suspect then left with an unknown amount of cash.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-428-7374.
