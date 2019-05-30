SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Soulard man is calling on police and local officials to step up after he says he and his family were victims of a hate crime.
The man, who asked News 4 not to reveal his identity, says on May 24 just before midnight, he and his family heard someone yelling and banging outside their home.
“He’s completely random. Nobody in my family and none of the tenants know this person at all," he said.
Home surveillance cameras capture a man punching out a spindle on their deck and yelling homophobic slurs. The man then goes on and repeatedly kicks one door but can't get in. The video then shows him successfully kick in the neighbor's door, who wasn't home at the time.
While the homeowner doesn't know who the man is, he believes he knows why his home was targeted.
"He saw the deck of our house, which is painted in a rainbow flag colors because we support our daughter," said the homeowner, who says his daughter is gay.
He says his daughter was home that night and is devastated.
"It’s hard enough for her to come out and be who she is, but then to be a victim of a hate crime like that, that’s very disheartening,” he said.
Witnesses told police the man was at Trueman's Sports Bar and was very drunk, and left displaying erratic behavior. He reportedly walked down the street to the home where he's seen on surveillance video yelling and kicking the doors.
According to a police report, he returned to Trueman's, where he got into a fight and fell, and was knocked unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, but not arrested.
News 4 asked police why he was not arrested. Police say a warrant would have to be issued first.
“The leadership here in St. Louis needs to step up to the plate, set the example and lead by example about what leaders do when people are marginalized with this kind of violence," the homeowner said.
The homeowner called the mayor's office, the Circuit Attorney, and his alderman. He says the Anti-Defamation League and PROMO Missouri, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy program, are also getting involved.
The mayor's office tells News 4 it hadn't seen the video but does not tolerate bigotry or hate toward any group.
