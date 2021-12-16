ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- KMOV's Surprise Squad is doing what it can to help people through the holidays. The holiday tradition of buying a Christmas tree was made a little sweeter for some families when the Surprise Squad payed for them.
Surprise Squad pays it forward by buying families' Christmas trees
