ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Most people keep their head down and go about their business when grocery shopping.
But when we got to talking to local shoppers, we met some truly remarkable people.
The KMOV Surprise Squad dropped in on Schnucks stores in University City and Fairview Heights to pick up the tab and make some days a little better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.