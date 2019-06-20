ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The KMOV Surprise Squad hit the road this week to ease some pocketbooks.
The team went to Schnucks locations on Arsenal on the Hill and in Bridgeton to see if people could use a little help paying for groceries.
Plenty of people took us up on the offer, including a family of five who just welcomed their third child.
We also ran into Ray Amanat, who runs Heroes In Action, a non-profit teaching kids how to deal with bullies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.