(CNN) -- Good Morning America Host Michael Strahan said he was getting dental work to close the signature gap between his front teeth, but it turned out to be an April Fool's Day prank.
March 31, the former NFL player posted a video a video on Instagram of himself seemingly getting the gap closed.
In a video update Thursday, Strahan revealed that he did not get the gap closed and the whole thing was an April Fool's Day prank. The 49-year-old said he was surprised by how many people said they loved the gap in his teeth.
