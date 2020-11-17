ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - More health departments across the country say the sheer number of COVID-19 cases means they can no longer do any contact tracing, including St. Louis County.
An explosion of cases has overrun the contact tracing system.
"A month ago it was 150 to 200 new cases a day...now we are approaching 500 cases of COVID-19. We now are 700 or 750 new cases every day. The other day we just passed 1,000 new cases in a single day," said Christopher Ave with St. Louis County Health.
If you test positive for COVID-19, it is now up to you to notify people you came into contact with.
"You must contact them, call them text them, get hold of them right away. They have to quarantine themselves," said Ave.
He says notify everybody you came into close contact with from two days before your first symptoms, or if you don't have symptoms, two days before you were tested. If you were within six feet of them for 15 minutes or more you, need to notify them.
"Those 15 minutes are cumulative, don't have to be all in a row, but if you know someone you were with 10 minutes one time and 10 minutes another time in the course of a day, then that is a close contact if you have been within six feet," said Ave.
The health department's website will help guide you through the steps and any questions you might have. There are apps available for companies to use to help with contact tracing.
But most people will have to do it on their own. Some people who have not tested positive are taking it upon themselves to maintain a daily list of who they came into contact with each day just in case they may need it.
"This is what you got to do. If you become positive, go back through your e-mails, texts, calendars and kind of reconstruct who you're with," said Ave. "You are contacting these folks because you care about them, this is in no way punitive, no way calling people out and you're doing the right thing."
