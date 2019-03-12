ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Sethen Robertson, 14, is showing progress after a marathon surgery to reattach his left hand, according to his mother.
It was severed during an accident at the Falling Springs Quarry near Dupo on Sunday night.
"He's got great blood flow through his whole hand. He's got pulse in every one of his fingers. And he's even starting to have more tingling and pain in his hand so he can feel it," said Jayme Ruffner
Robertson and a 12-year old friend, Noah Peters, wandered into the quarry through the woods Sunday afternoon. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said the boys broke into a couple of buildings and then went joyriding on a large forklift until it tipped over.
When the machine fell over, Robertson’s left hand was trapped under the roll bar. But Ruffner said Robertson made sure his friend got clear.
"So Sethen grabbed the wheel with his left hand and shoved Noah all the way out so he would land on the ground and he would be away from it and tried to pull it back in but when he did it, when it landed, it landed right on him," said Ruffner.
Peters called 911 and several fire departments responded but it took over an hour from the time the call was made until the machine was lifted off of Robertson’s hand. Peters’ mother told News 4 her son suffered a fractured ankle when he jumped off the forklift.
"Oh, it could have turned out bad. Just like I told Noah, you kids should not have been over there, you should not have been messing with nothing,” she said.
Sheriff’s officials said the owner of the quarry wants to press charges but the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office hasn’t made a decision yet on any charges.
