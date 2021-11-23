ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In the last two weeks, 212 new Afghan immigrants have arrived in St. Louis as part of a federal resettlement program. In all of 2020, the program only saw 145 new immigrants, from a variety of countries.

According to Arrey Obenson, with the International Institute of St. Louis, the biggest challenge with resettling the Afghan immigrants is finding good, affordable housing.

+3 Pain lingers as Afghan refugees come to St. Louis "When there’s war, politicians change, the situation stays the same. So regardless, it doesn’t matter what year, what date, what government, the trauma is the same."

"There are about 160 inside of hotel rooms," said Lisa Grozdanic, with Baitulmal Charity of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

Baitulmal means house of good. The agency provides kitchenware, furniture and other types of household goods to immigrants with permanent housing. But so many recent immigrants are in hotel rooms, without kitchens to prepare their own meals, the charity has been delivering hot meals.

"Yesterday was our 6th day of feeding the Afghani refugees that have been placed in hotels," said Grozdanic.

Sayed Safiulah is one of the recent immigrants staying in a local hotel. He said his family of six arrived in September and were moved from New Jersey to Chicago before they were resettled in St. Louis.

"We are happy to go and start a new life in the United States of America," he said.

According to Grozdanic, immigrants are staying at the Extended Stay America hotel in Bridgeton, as well as the Hyatt Hotel and Marriott hotels in downtown St. Louis.

According to Grozdanic, some immigrants had been housed at the Hollywood Casino Hotel but were moved after four days because they're Muslim and were uncomfortable being around gambling and alcohol.