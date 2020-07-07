ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Hall has issued a warning about the recent long delays for COVID-19 test results.
For Craig Lange, his symptoms came on suddenly, a high fever and uncontrollable cough.
“Temperature went from normal to 102,” said Lange. It started Saturday, June 27. By Monday morning, he wasn’t feeling better so he made an appointment at the Total Access Urgent Care in St. Peters.
And eight days later he’s still waiting for his results.
“Not knowing, what do you tell family friends that are demanding answers,” he said. Right now, he’s been fever free for several days, but he still wants to know.
He’s not alone. Dr. Troy Dinkel at Total Access Urgent Care said the surge in cases has created a major delay for results from laboratories like Quest.
“Now they’re just completely overwhelmed. We’re doing around 1,500 tests a day, just us, many several hundred percent increase,” Dr. Dinkel explained. Because of that the ways are stretching into the two week mark.
A representative from Quest said so far they’ve performed 6.6 million COVID 19 diagnostic tests.
“Demand has continued to rise nationwide, particularly in the South, Southwest and West regions of the country, outpacing our capacity,” they said in a statement to News 4.
Quest handles result for many of the resting sites in the St. Louis region. Dr. Dinkel said they are using another lab for the time being at some of their locations to expedite results.
Kirkwood resident John Taylor received his test through St. Louis County. He’s been waiting for his results from Quest for almost three weeks.
“I’ve been checking it every couple of days, nothing, just nothing,” said Taylor.
Taylor didn’t have symptoms but the 72 year old said he wanted to get tested just in case.
Many places are offering testing to anyone who wants one, symptomatic or not. Places like Total Access Urgent Care ask that you call and make an appointment but places like Affinia Healthcare say while an appointment is preferred, its not necessary.
According to Dr. Alex Garza with the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, hospitals are able to do their own lab testing within the healthcare system. Those test have a fairly rapid turn around within 24 hours.
Quest says they are able to turn priority one patient tests around quicker. Those patients include hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers.
Quest says they are ramping up capacity to reach 120,000 tests per day, an increase of 5,000 a day compared to last week and by the end of the month they hope to be able to do 150,000 a day.
