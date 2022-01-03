Surge in COVID-19 transmissions prompts Granite City School District to limit spectators at home games

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The surge of COVID-19 transmissions has prompted Granite City Community Unit School District #9 to adjust their spectator policy for athletic events.
On Monday the school district announced that spectators, including parents, would temporarily not be allowed at athletic events at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High. The schools will livestream the home games on the NFHS Network or Facebook.
The district explained the adjustment is being made as a safety precaution to protect both student-athletes and fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.