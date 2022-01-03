You are the owner of this article.
Surge in COVID-19 transmissions prompts Granite City School District to limit spectators at home games

Granite City High School (Credit: KMOV)

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The surge of COVID-19 transmissions has prompted Granite City Community Unit School District #9 to adjust their spectator policy for athletic events.

On Monday the school district announced that spectators, including parents, would temporarily not be allowed at athletic events at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High.  The schools will livestream the home games on the NFHS Network or Facebook.

The district explained the adjustment is being made as a safety precaution to protect both student-athletes and fans.

