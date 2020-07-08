WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is siding with the Trump administration in its effort to allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women as required by the Affordable Care Act.
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.
As a result of the Obama-era health law most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women, in their insurance plans.
