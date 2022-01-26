(CNN) --- Justice Stephen Breyer, a consistent liberal vote on the Supreme Court with an unflappable belief in the US system of government and a pragmatic view of the law, plans to retire after serving for more than two decades on the high court, according to a well-placed source familiar with the matter.
Breyer’s retirement gives Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the bench. Breyer is expected to stay on until the end of the term and a replacement is confirmed
