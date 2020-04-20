(KMOV.com) — Not since 2003 did the Rams post a winning season in St. Louis. These days, St. Louis can't stop racking up wins over the Rams.
The latest 'W' comes courtesy of the Supreme Court of the United States.
The Supreme Court has denied to hear a petition by Stan Kroenke, the Los Angeles Rams and the National Football League requesting that the St. Louis relocation lawsuit be settled in arbitration rather than a St. Louis courtroom. The decision regarding the lawsuit brought forward by the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex was made Monday.
The Supreme Court’s response represents an incomplete pass on the Hail Mary heaved up by Kroenke and co. Not going to happen, SCOTUS declared.
It’s understandable that the NFL is afraid of what might come to light if the power players involved in the Rams relocation to Los Angeles in 2016 are forced to take the stand under oath. In a November 2019 ESPN story surrounding the dysfunctional marriage between the Rams and Chargers—who are supposed to share Kroenke’s massive stadium being built in L.A.—the St. Louis lawsuit was described as a “league-wide headache" for the NFL.
The story outlines the claim in the St. Louis lawsuit that the NFL violated its own relocation guidelines in allowing the Rams to move. The St. Louis side claims the league and the Rams failed to negotiate in good faith as they suckered St. Louis into spending millions of dollars on plans for a new stadium that the Rams never intended to inhabit, considering the secret plan for L.A. (which has since been widely documented) was already well into motion.
A Fox Sports story about the lawsuit from 2017 refers to some of the ways Rams COO Kevin Demoff helped create this mess for the Rams and the NFL, essentially by opening his mouth over and over again after the Rams had already gotten away with the caper.
An excerpt from the article:
In February 2014, Kroenke bought land in Inglewood, California. According to the lawsuit, Demoff said it was “not a piece of land that’s any good for a football stadium” when asked about the purchase.
“The size and the shape aren’t good for a football stadium,” Demoff said then.
But the lawsuit notes that after league owners approved the move in January 2016, Demoff told an interviewer he recalled Kroenke calling him after inspecting the California property in 2013 and saying it was “an unbelievable site” for a football stadium. The lawsuit says Demoff said the call was one of the “moments in your life you never forget.”
That’s just one example of the kinds of topics the NFL desperately hopes doesn’t get aired out in St. Louis Circuit Court. Based on the latest ruling by the Supreme Court in denying to hear the Rams petition, a settlement out of court seems to be the only possibility that could stand in the way of such an outcome.
Settling out of court would spare Kroenke and Demoff from going under oath, but it would probably net St. Louis a nice fat check from the NFL.
If former Rams fans in St. Louis were to get a vote, here’s thinking they would prefer to take their chances and let Kroenke take the stand.
