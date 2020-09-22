ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new service is helping out St. Louis Black or immigrant-owned restaurants during the ongoing pandemic.
To The Table is offering dinners from small Black or immigrant-owned businesses, but with a slight twist. Starting next week, customers can order a mystery meal for two for $40 from participating local restaurants.
Customers will have a mystery meal delivered during two timeslots but they won't know what food is headed their way.
The fun part is, every night is a different restaurant, so it's always a mystery.
To The Table will be delivering meals to zip codes within and adjacent to St. Louis City. If you live outside of the delivery area, you can choose to pick up your meal at the restaurant.
To place an order or to visit To The Table's website click here.
