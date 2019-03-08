NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - 31-year old Todd Shelton has remained in critical condition at an unnamed local hospital since he was shot on the evening of February 16.
The hospital where the McCluer South-Berkeley High School coach is being treated is being kept a secret because the person who shot him hasn’t been caught.
"They're having difficulties regulating his heart rate and everything that goes with being a quadriplegic," said Kathy Shelton, his mother.
Todd Shelton and his fiancé had been out to the movies that evening and were driving along Airport Road near Berkeley City Hall when their car was struck by gunfire. His family says they’ve been told he may have mistakenly been targeted.
"They think it could possibly be mistaken identification because there's another car that's similar to his," said Kathy Shelton.
Shelton said doctors told her the bullet hit Todd’s lower back and traveled up his spine. He’s now paralyzed from the waist down.
Since the shooting a GoFundMe account set up to help with medical expenses has raised nearly $27,000. One of those who contributed is Ferguson native and multi-Grammy award winning singer, Michael McDonald. And other fundraising is planned.
"No matter where I go, everyone supports Todd and that is wonderful,” said Carl Shelton, his father.
Wrist bands that say “Shelton Strong” and “Team Coach Todd” are being sold for $5 each. A version with a bulldog on it, the Berkeley High School mascot, will be sold next week at the school. Already 400 wrist bands have been sold and another 200 have been ordered.
The StLouisianaQ food truck will be at the Third Degree Glass Factory on Delmar Saturday evening for an Artscope event called Wall Ball. A portion of the proceeds from the food truck will go to the #SheltonSTRONG fund.
Also, a fundraiser will be held March 20th from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Baked Wood Fire Pizza, located at 235 S. Florissant in Ferguson.
