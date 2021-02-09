ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Issues with supply are complicating the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in St. Clair County, Illinois, where demand is much higher than supply.

Health officials tell News 4 it is unclear how many vaccines they will receive each week, and as a result, are only making appointments for their mass vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds if they have the supply on hand. Since February, more than 6,300 St. Clair County residents have been vaccinated at the fairgrounds.

"Yesterday, we had 71,000 plus that have showed interest in getting the vaccine, so we're taking them off the list as soon as possible," said Herb Simmons with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

Simmons says the county only receives 1,000 to a few thousand vaccines per week, even though health officials have the capacity to vaccinate thousands at the fairground. He adds the number of vaccines coming in has been inconsistent.

"This is really going to be a long-term issue of getting the vaccine until they get onto a regular cycle where if we knew we are getting 10,000 doses a week, then we know what to schedule, but if we get 1,000 this week and a few thousands the next week, then none the next, that's a logistical nightmare," he says.

The problem is similar to that of St. Louis County, who says supply problems could force it pause appointments.

Frustration as St. Louis County prepared to administer doses, but lacks supply St. Louis County may need to pause COVID-19 vaccinations this week due to a lack of supply from the State of Missouri, county officials told News 4 Monday. In a release, the county says this is the third week it has not received vaccines from state health officials, as a result, St. Louis County says it will run out of vaccines Tuesday.

Simmons says the situation is also causing problems for administering the second dose of the vaccine. Someone must receive both shots from the same manufacturer, but Metro East manufacturers say Illinois is running low on the Monderna vaccine, leaving those in need of second doses waiting. That same problem is a concern for other Metro East health departments as well.

John Wagner, Director of the Monroe County Health Department, said there are a few hundred residents who will need the Moderna second dose in a week or so.

"I don't know what the problem is, if its a national problem with the shipping of it, or if the state misallocated and had not planned far ahead enough for second doses, but its concerning because we're coming up on some of our big clinics that need the second dose of Moderna for," Wagner says.

News 4 has reached out to Moderna and the Illinois Department of Health about distribution, but have not heard back.

Another concern facing Metro East health departments is the vaccination of state inmates. Wagner tells News 4 the state announced Tuesday it will begin vaccinating state prisoners as soon as February 22. Wagner said he's frustrated because Monroe County has only been allotted a few hundred vaccine doses weekly. He said he understands correctional officers getting the vaccine, but said there are others who need it more than prisoners.

"There will be tens of thousands of doses going to prisoners when the 80-year-old grandma, who's been a law abiding citizen her whole life, can't find a vaccine anywhere," Wagner said. "We're gonna vaccinate the 21-year-old rapist in prison? It just makes no sense."

News 4 is working to find out where the vaccines for Illinois state inmates are coming from. There's no telling if vaccines are already allocated for that population, or if county vaccines will go to inmates.