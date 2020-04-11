ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A supply drive in Northwoods in north St. Louis County on Sunday connected hundreds of people with the cleaning supplies needed to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive, organized by North Oaks Plaza owner Greg Sansone, included home essentials like cleaning supplies, toilet paper and food, courtesy of his vendors and his staff.
"This is especially hard for our seniors in the cities around here," Sansone said. "Hard for them to get out stuff they need, hard to find it. They supported the shopping center since 1962, I've owned it for 27 years and we're going to support the community."
Lines of cars brought traffic lanes to a standstill at the intersection of Natural Bridge Road and Lucas-Hunt Road, where the drive took place. Hundreds of cars, directed by police officers, found their way into the parking lot to load up on supplies.
COVID-19 is having a large impact on the African American community both in Missouri and Illinois. John Bowman, president of the St. Louis County NAACP, said the disparity in healthcare within the African American community needs to be addressed urgently.
"Right now, you only hear conversations regarding underlying healthcare problems with African Americans, but what's not being said is African Americans are still on the front lines," Bowman said. "They're going to work at grocery stores, they're your [delivery drivers,] they're at risk in more ways."
Sansone is challenging other area business owners to do what they can to support their communities as the pandemic continues.
"What a difference we can make, and it's going to pass," he said. "This is an excellent opportunity for the community to join in together, businesses, everybody."
Sansone estimated his volunteers gave away more than 3,500 rolls of toilet paper and nearly a hundred bottles of cleaner.
