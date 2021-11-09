SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - At Kenrick's Meats and Catering in South City, Catering Manager Steven Weinmann and his staff are already feeling the heat of Thanksgiving demand.
"Normally we see a lot of orders coming in right after Halloween when people start thinking about Thanksgiving,” said Weinmann. “This year it happened about two weeks prior to Halloween. We didn't even know our prices and people were already calling us up to get their turkey.”
In a typical year, Kenrick’s sells 15,000 pounds of cooked turkey and 10,000 pounds of fresh turkey. They expect to cut off orders much sooner this year because of ongoing supply chain issues and staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most of the time we can really help people out till the last minute. This time I don’t think we’re going to be able to do that,” said Weinmann. “Normally we would go through the Sunday or Monday prior to Thanksgiving. This year, I can see it happening two Mondays before or even two Sundays before Thanksgiving this year.”
It’s a challenge facing places across the country as they work to meet the demand for items like turkeys, pie and other trimmings for the dinner table.
“What we see as the consumer, is that we’re going to go to the grocery store, and some of the items we need are just not going to be there,” said Justin Goodson, a Professor with the Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business at SLU.
Big chain grocery stores like Schnucks and Dierbergs say they are ready for the holiday rush, but they also recognized early on the potential for supply chain challenges.
A Schnucks spokesperson tells News 4 in part:
“…Because of the current trucker shortage, production facility labor shortages, and shortages of certain raw ingredients, select products are taking longer to get through the supply chain to our stores. However, the good news for Schnucks shoppers is that, through proactive planning with our suppliers and by procuring more Schnucks brand (private label) products, we have been able to mitigate most of these supply chain disruptions. At this time, we are not expecting major disruptions to any particular holiday category and are confident we will be able to meet our customers' needs. As for the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving meals - the turkey - supply at Schnucks is good. In fact, we have more turkeys in stock this year than we had in 2020.”
Dierbergs also sent a statement:
“We’re seeing sale increases on turkeys sooner in the month than normal; but we will have a full assortment of frozen & fresh turkeys for Thanksgiving. Our fresh turkeys will arrive on November 16th. We are also feeling good about out our stock overall on the must-haves for any gathering. We will continue to offer great deals throughout our store. Our weekly ad is a great resource to explore savings on Thanksgiving favorites.”
While some chain grocery stores have prepared in advance for supply chain issues this holiday season, Goodson still says availability could still be slightly worse for certain products.
“At some point in our supply chain, there is some sort of bottle neck in terms of capacity or raw materials. Supplies are down with turkeys for example, they’re down worse than last year. It’s similar for cranberry sauce, yams and sweet potatoes,” he said.
Weinmann says to offset any potentially challenges with meeting demand, they also streamlined their ordering process, giving consumers the option of a 12-person dinner, instead of three different options (an eight person, 12 or 16). In previous years, Kenrick’s was open 24 hours in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, but because of staffing, they plan to stay open 12 hours for customers.
Goodson says it is why consumers should order what they can sooner, from wherever they get their Thanksgiving meals.
"If we can keep some of the demand sort of tricking in over time, kind of like a happy hour does at a restaurant, it brings part of your demand in early so the dinner rush isn't quite as big,” said Goodson. “If we can do the same thing for the Thanksgiving turkey rush, we're going to see less variability in demand and consequently, I think the shortages will be less than they would be."
