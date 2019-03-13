ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com)--It will be a Hollywood moment in the St. Charles area in April.
The annual Superstars N Supercars plans to host their annual event on April 7 to give kids battling cancer and serious illnesses the red carpet experience at their car show.
The event will begin around 9:30 a.m. at the St. Louis Motorcars in the Chesterfield Valley where kids will get to strut on the red carpet as paparazzi snaps their pictures.
In addition, the children will be driven to the St. Charles Family arena in their favorite exotic or supercar for the car show, which begins at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets start off at $10 for adults and $5 for children. Any child ages 2 and below will get in free.
For more information, click here.
