ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Supermodel Karlie Kloss brought the cast of ‘Project Runway’ to St. Louis for a premiere party Thursday night.
When asked why she picked St. Louis to hold the event, Kloss told News 4’s Marissa Hollowed, “I’m so grateful for all that growing up here provided me. The community is so supportive, Webster where I grew up but also St. Louis. My launching pad as a model into the world of fashion, it started here.”
The cast, including designers Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth, flew from New York and spent the day in St. Louis while Kloss played tour guide.
“What surprised me is just how much it [St. Louis] is like my hometown,” Maxwell said. “You get off the plane, there’s the grocery store, there’s the gas station. Karlie’s mom is like my mom. It feels like my hometown, maybe I’ll just stay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.